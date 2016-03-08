Juventus-Lazio: tactical preview – how can Lazio stop Cristiano Ronaldo?
23 August at 15:30Juventus host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his home debut for the Old Lady; after signing from Real Madrid for a figure believed to be around €110 million – with Ronaldo earning around €30 million per year for four seasons.
Juventus started their season with a shaky 3-2 victory over Chievo Verona in Verona; coming back from 2-1 down to win thanks to an injury time winner by Federico Bernardeschi. Lazio, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Napoli – after initially leading thanks to a goal from Ciro Immobile – before having goals from Milik and Insigne crush their dreams of an opening day victory.
Lazio’s defence suffered their usual blackout as a lapse in concentration cost them the three points; something they will need to be on guard for against Juventus. With the offensive capabilities that Juventus have, Lazio will be likely looking to Francesco Acerbi, their new €10 million man, to help guide the defence.
Acerbi is 30-years-old and therefore, alongside Stefan Radu, is one of the team’s most experienced and aged defenders. Radu and Acerbi will both likely be present in Lazio’s back-three, which will either provide strength and consistency to the defence, or simply lead to old legs being outrun by the 33-year-old Portuguese superstar on Juventus’ team.
Juventus lined up with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Chievo Verona, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the pack at striker and an attacking trio of Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala sitting behind the former Real Madrid man. Lazio, meanwhile, started their game against Napoli with Inzaghi’s favoured 3-5-1-1 formation, alternating with a 3-5-2; before switching to a 4 at the back formation once Napoli started fighting their way back in the game.
The match against Napoli has proved that Lazio’s 3-back formation is not fit to play against the organised and balanced nature of a 4-back; so Inzaghi could choose to start the match with a 4-3-2-1 or a 4-3-3 – to provide apt support at the back to deal with Juve’s relentless attacks.
