Juventus leading race to sign Tottenham star

21 July at 14:30
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose, as per Daily Mirror.

The England international has been linked with a move away from the White Heart Lane, especially after he withdrawn himself from the squad for the preseason in order to figure out his new club.

In the recent past, Rose has been linked with English Premier League club Newcastle United, German side Schalke and French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

However, according to new reports, the 29-year-old has attracted interest from Juventus who are now the favourties to sign him.

The Turin-based side are in the market to sign a full-back as right-back João Cancelo is likely to leave the club in order to join Manchester City.

Juve’s new manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to have the former Leeds United defender especially after missing out on the signature of his former teammate Kieran Trippier, who has joined Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a deal worth of £21.7 million.
 

