Juventus leapfrog Real Madrid for most league titles won in top 5 European leagues

Massimiliano Allegri’s men returned home from their trip to the Italian capital after Juventus settled for a point following a goalless draw against AS Roma over the weekend.



The point against Eusebio Di Francesco’s side was sufficient for the Turin club to seal their seventh consecutive title mathematically, with one game to spare, which will be against Verona later this weekend.



​With the latest league title, Juventus have further extended their lead as the most successful club in Italy. In addition to this, they have eclipsed Real Madrid for most number of league titles won amongst the top five European leagues.



​Juventus won their 34th Scudetto on Sunday and have surpassed Real Madrid, who have won the league for 33 times.



Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich are third, having won the league on 28 occasions. Real Madrid’s arch rivals Barcelona, who won the La Liga, are fourth in the table with 25 league titles.

