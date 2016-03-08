Juventus legend, Everton target could sign at Monaco in coming days
20 August at 13:45Claudio Marchisio’s future could well be in France, according to Sport Mediaset.
The Little Prince has found playing time difficult to come by in recent months with Juventus, especially when he suffered a torn ACL two seasons ago. He has recently been linked to Everton, who have already completed a sweep of three Barcelona players.
The Italian international and lifelong Juventino rescinded his contract with the Bianconeri this summer, prompting speculation that he could be headed to the United States.
Instead, it appears that Ligue 1 could be his new home: Monaco are reportedly very close to him, and are in fact expected to get his signature early this week.
Marchisio, 32, played 389 games for Juventus in 12 years, scoring 37 times.
The Principino has found the J Stadium rather crowded of late, with talents like Emre Can, Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi come through the doors over the last two seasons, enough to make competition stifling.
The central midfielder would join one of the most exciting teams in Europe, one that keeps landing podium finishes and launching remarkable talents, Kylian Mbappé and Radamel Falcao two that come to mind.
Go to comments