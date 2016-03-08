Juventus legend Del Piero reveals the reason for Inter's failures

28 January at 09:35
Yesterday evening, Alessandro Del Piero, former Juventus captain spoke about Inter's situation in the studios of Sky Sports.

"Inter's problem is the general attitude, that is why they called Marotta. Some situations in the club fall apart. Every day I read of the contract renewal of their captain, of Nainggolan's problems and today of the Perisic situation," he said.

"This cannot always be in the newspaper, those things must be managed in another way, within the club and in the dressing room, not put on the mouth of everyone and in newspapers. Inter have a strong team but they have to find peace of mind because every year when December arrives, they brake up," Del Piero added.

