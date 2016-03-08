Juventus legend: 'Juve best-equipped for Champions League success'
14 March at 16:15Lots of praise has been given to Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side over the past few days; the Bianconeri having come back from 2-0 down in the first leg to defeat Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate - Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick on Tuesday to guarantee their space in the quarter-finals.
Speaking about Juve's Champions Leauge hopes, club legend Ciro Ferrara has spoken to the Corriere di Torino:
"Even before, Juve were among the first four favourites for the victory of the Champions League; the one with the best-equipped squad. Nothing gives you guarantees of winning the Champions League, not even having Cristiano Ronaldo... but he helps.
"A risk that the championship is already over? There may be some turnover, I imagine, and the danger of feeling satisfied and relieving tension, so training will be fundamental and will be done with maximum concentration.
"Chiellini? He is one of those defenders who could have played in my era, and it's a compliment. I remember him in the summer of 2005, in the small square of Capri, he came to me saying: 'We will play together'. Having him as a teammate was a pleasure: it must be a little less for the attackers who play against us."
