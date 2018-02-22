Claudio Marchisio could find himself playing in the United States,

​According to Premium Sport, the central midfielder is tempted to play in the MLS. The idea is that he is no longer a central cog in Juventus’ plans, and has played very little of late.

The Little Prince only started twelve games this season, as injury and the form of other players have left him in a precarious position.

This isn’t the first time we hear about the 32-year-old’s Juventus role coming under threat. To his credit, Marchisio has fought back on other occasions when he looked to be surplus to requirements.

​Marchisio currently has a deal worth €3 million a year, one that would keep him with the Bianconeri until 2020.

He has scored 37 goals in 389 Juventus goals, making his first team debut in Serie B back in 2006-2007.