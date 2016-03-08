Juventus legend praises Fonseca and predicts bright future for Roma
17 September at 19:00Juventus legend and former Roma player Zibi Boniek has praised Paulo Fonseca and feels that the club is heading in the right direction under the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss.
In an interview that Boniek gave to Te la do io Tokyo in Japan, he said: "This Romea amuses me a lot. Entering specifically I say that from midfield up I like a lot: he has a plans, he wants his players to run, he wants little possession but he aims to score. From midfield down there is some more problem. But we must ask ourselves a question: what does Roma fight for?
"For the Champions League? Here, then, there is only one place, because the first three are already assigned to Juventus, Napoli and Inter, in my opinion. Roma fight together with Atalanta, Lazio, Milan, Torino- these teams here. Rome can easily make it but it must make little mistakes, there are many opponents.
"Fonseca seems to me a correct person, very present with the players; I see that he is living this adventure to the full, we see that he comes out."
Roma have started their season on an unstable note. They drew their first game against Genoa, then held Lazio to a 1-1 draw in the Derby della Capitale but beat Sassuolo 4-2 this past week.
