Juventus legend reveals why Buffon shouldn’t join Real Madrid

Juventus legend Stefano Tacconi talked to Radio Sportiva to talk about the future of Gigi Buffon.



“I think Buffon is the only one to know if he can still continue to play. It wouldn’t be nice to see him move to Real Madrid and do badly there. Real will win another cup this year. I think Buffon has already made a decision and will not play football again. Gigi could give so much to Italian football, he could train new keepers like Zoff did with me. Zoff became a manager and a director and has had another brilliant career after being a footballer.”

