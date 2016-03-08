Claudio Marchisio could be heading to Porto, according to the latest rumours from Italy.

This time the source is a reliable one: Goal.com claim that the Juventus star is set for a meeting in the coming hours with the Dragons, who are reigning Portuguese champions but could use some experience after going down to Vitoria Guimaraes at home at the weekend.

2-0 up, the Oporto side lost the game 3-2, the second time they’ve been victims of a comeback this season.

Marchisio was also close to Monaco, and is liked by Sporting Lisbon and Zenit, too. The Juventus man is coming off an ACL tear, but played little last season as it looked evident that he had fallen down the pecking order at the J Stadium.

The 32-year-old has played 389 games for Juventus, scoring 37 times and sealing his status as a club icon.

Released by the Bianconeri in summer, he is looking for a new club, and a Champions League contender isn’t a bad place to start...