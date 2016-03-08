Del Piero meets BBC and Nedved ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

19 February at 22:45
Ahead of Juventus' game at the Wanda Metropolitano against Atletico Madrid tomorrow, Juventus legends in Giorgio Chiellini, Pavel Nedved and Alessandro del Piero met at the stadium in Madrid.

The first leg will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano and the bianconeri side arrived at the stadium a day before the game to have a look around. And the trio of Chiellini, Del Piero and Nedved were all smiles.
The three of them hugged each other and chatted in a video that Juventus put up.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.