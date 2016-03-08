Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci divides the Allianz Stadium
25 August at 18:30Juventus are currently facing off against Lazio in the Allianz Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo makes his home debut for Juventus. Another player making his home debut, or re-debut, is Leonardo Bonucci, who signed for Juventus from Milan in a straight swap deal; just a year after the Italian centre-back left Juve for Milan.
His presence has divided Juventus fans and this is especially clear in the Allianz Stadium ahead of the Juve-Lazio match. The Curva Sud booed Bonucci’s name, whilst the rest of the stadium applauded their new signing. Juventus are divided over Leonardo Bonucci.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments