Juventus' Leonardo Spinazzola arrives in Rome for Roma medical
29 June at 10:45Juventus full-back Leonardo Spinazzola is just steps away from completing a move to AS Roma. Reports broke yesterday to suggest that Juventus and Roma were preparing a swap deal to send Spinazzola to the Italian capital and, in return, talented young full-back Luca Pellegrini would be joining the Scudetto winners.
This morning, the left-back arrived in Rome to complete his medical with the Giallorossi, on the verge of making him the first official signing of the Petrachi-Fonseca era at Roma. Spinazzola will sign a contract worth around €3m per season and Juventus will receive Pellegrini plus an addition 10m to compensate for Spinazzola's departure, helping the club maintain their balance in regards to financial fair play regulations.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments