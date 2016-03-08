Juventus' Leonardo Spinazzola arrives in Rome for Roma medical

29 June at 10:45
Juventus full-back Leonardo Spinazzola is just steps away from completing a move to AS Roma. Reports broke yesterday to suggest that Juventus and Roma were preparing a swap deal to send Spinazzola to the Italian capital and, in return, talented young full-back Luca Pellegrini would be joining the Scudetto winners.

This morning, the left-back arrived in Rome to complete his medical with the Giallorossi, on the verge of making him the first official signing of the Petrachi-Fonseca era at Roma. Spinazzola will sign a contract worth around €3m per season and Juventus will receive Pellegrini plus an addition 10m to compensate for Spinazzola's departure, helping the club maintain their balance in regards to financial fair play regulations.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.