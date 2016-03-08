Juventus, less competition for Pogba as Real Madrid cool off interest
29 November at 16:00Real Madrid may pull back in their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba due to the emergence of Federico Valverde, according to a report from Spanish newspaper AS via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish club are incredibly convinced by the performances of the 21-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, who fills a similar role as the French World Cup winner. Therefore, the club are likely to slow down their interest in Pogba, considering his high price and high wage demands.
This is good news for Juventus, the report continues, as now they can continue their assault for the 26-year-old French midfielder next summer. Pogba previously played at the Turin based club for four years between 2012 and 2016, quickly becoming a fan favourite thanks to his strong performances and outgoing personality.
Valverde has made 12 appearances for Los Blancos so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments