Juventus line up move for Man Utd forward in January
30 August at 14:45According to the latest reports from the English tabloid press, Juventus are preparing an assault on Manchester United in January to sign French forward Anthony Martial. Martial’s contract with the Red Devils expires in summer 2019; therefore available on a free transfer if he chooses not to renew his deal with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.
Martial has not been played as much as he would have liked and has been rumoured away from United for the past few months, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus looking like the possible destinations for the forward that many touted to be the ‘next Henry’.
Juventus signed a high profile free transfer this summer, bringing German midfielder Emre Can to the club from Liverpool for nothing – a good, young talent secured without having to pay a single penny in transfer costs.
Manchester United will be eagerly trying to get Martial to sign a new deal because, if not, he could very well leave for nothing in a year’s time.
