Juventus line up sporting director for post-Paratici?

28 February at 16:00
According to what has been reported by La Repubblica, Juventus are already shortlisting potential sporting directors in the situation that Fabio Paratici leaves the club in the summer.

La Repubblica suggest that Juventus are, above all else, interested in Parma's Daniele Faggiano; who is also reportedly liked by Inter Milan.

Fabio Paratici is one of Manchester United's top targets for their director role and it could spell an end to the Italian's tenure in Serie A.

