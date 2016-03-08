Juventus linked with La Liga youngster

Juventus are planning a bid for Valencia young gun Ferran Torres according to Corriere dello Sport. The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks but could be exactly what the Bianconeri need.



With a massive release clause set to €100m (£86m), he won't come cheap for the Italian champions. Take into account the fact that other European powerhouses such as Liverpool and Barcelona are keeping tabs on the lad and you can see why the figures will reach these amounts.



At only 19, Torres has featured in 67 games for Valencia, netting five goals and five assists in the process. He was also the only Spanish player to be named in the 20-player shortlist for the Golden Boy award.

Anthony Privetera