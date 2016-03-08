Juventus loanee could make surprising return already in January

04 January at 12:45
Joining Juventus on a permanent basis from Roma in the summer, Luca Pellegrini was sent out on loan to Cagliari straight away, where he has done very well in the first half of this season. Of course, as the Bianconeri have struggled on the left flank, their decision has been questioned.
 
According to a report from Corriere Torino (via Calciomercato.com), though, the defender could return to the Turin side earlier than expected. Already this month, Juventus could try to reach an agreement with Cagliari to cut the loan short.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Cagliari
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.