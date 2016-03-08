Juventus-Lokomotiv Moscow: Live, 2-1, Dybala scores a brace













Reigning Serie A champions Juventus take on Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League tonight, as they look to continue their unbeaten run in the competition and gain a vital three points as they look for qualification to the knock-out rounds.



Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could break a Champions League record tonight in the game, if he scores against the Russian side. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored against 33 different clubs throughout his career in the Champions League, a record matched by former Real Madrid and Barcelona forward Raul. However, a goal against Lokomotiv Moscow would see that number rise to 34, setting a new untied record.



The last time these two clubs met was in the first round on the UEFA Cup in the 1993-94 season, where the Bianconeri won 4-0 on aggregate, with current Lokomotiv Moscow coach Yuri Semin in charge of the Russian side.

Apollo Heyes