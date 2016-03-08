Juventus, Lokomotiv Moscow set €100 million price tag on promising striker

Lokomotiv Moscow forward Aleksei Miranchuk, who scored two goals against Juventus in the Champions League this season, reportedly prefers a move to either Serie A or La Liga, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.The 24-year-old Russian striker is a target of the Bianconeri, who were incredibly impressed with his performances against them in the Champions League this season. However, there is a small issue. The Russian side want at least €100 million, the report adds, a price that should scare away the Turin based side, especially considering his lack of experience outside the Russian league.So far this season Miranchuk has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances for the Russian side, but the high price tag plus his age show how Lokomotiv Moscow aren’t interested in losing him. He is contracted to the club until 2021. The €100 million also includes his twin brother Anton Miranchuk, also at the Russian club. The duo always train and relax together, suggesting that it would be impossible to sign one without the other.Apollo Heyes