Juventus look for Dybala value increase
15 October at 14:45Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly keen on making sure that Paulo Dybala's value reaches about 100 million euros soon.
Dybala's future was up in the air this past summer. He was heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham. United were close to doing a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Dybala along with Mario Mandzukic. Spurs had a fee of 70 million euros agreed but image rights issues scuppered both the deals.
Tuttosport now claim that Juve are looking to use Dybala properly so that his value gets bumped up till around 100 million euros.
Dybala's value had fallen last summer due to poor performances last season but the way he has started this season has helped him regain some form and prominence in the side.
Juve have set 100 million as their valuation and will wait for Dybala to perform as per that value. The road is still long but it has already started this season.
Juve could yet sell him next summer but increase in value could also lead to them keeping La Joya and making him a key part of the side.
