Juventus look to Bernardeschi example in move for Chelsea and Man U target
01 November at 15:45In the summer of 2017, Juventus completed a €40m deal for Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi. Manchester United were hot on the trails of the then-Viola man but Juventus came in with an offer Fiorentina could not refuse to sign the Italian.
According to Tuttosport, via IlBianconero, Juventus want to repeat the Bernardeschi saga in a move for Federico Chiesa; Fiorentina’s hottest young talent. Chiesa is a target of a number of big clubs; Manchester United rear their head again, Chelsea, Napoli (who reportedly have the first option to buy Chiesa when Fiorentina want to sell) and Inter Milan.
This could be Chiesa’s final season in Florence, as Juventus want to use improved relations after the moves for Federico Bernardeschi to come to Juve and Marko Pjaca signed for the Viola on loan this season – with a €20m option to buy.
