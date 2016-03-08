Juventus look to Madrid again to replace PSG and Manchester United target
12 July at 11:00According to what has been reported by Il Bianconero today, Juventus, after signing 33-year-old superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, are once again looking to Real Madrid for a potential signing.
PSG and Manchester United are both circling around Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, with PSG ready to offer €40 million for the 27-year-old. Although this falls below Juventus’ asking price and is likely to be rejected out of hand; even though Juventus do need to offload stars to repay what they have spent.
The latest suggestion is that Marcelo could be his replacement, wanting to join up with his former teammate Ronaldo in Turin.
Corriere della Sera report that Marcelo could be available for around €40 million to €60 million; a similar fee for what Juve could fetch for their current Brazilian left-back. Despite being 30, Marcelo is one of the most gifted left-backs of the modern game and would be a sure coup for the Italian champions.
