Juventus look to replace ageing duo with Roma starlet and Man City target
07 April at 19:00Juventus are going through somewhat of a midfield revolution this summer; as the team seeks to best prepare itself for the future. Aaron Ramsey is signing from Premier League club Arsenal on a free transfer; the Welshman the first of potentially many for the Bianconeri.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juventus are looking to replace the ageing duo of Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic with a new-look midfield. Juve reportedly have two names in mind for the open slots; Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele.
These will not be easy signings, however, with both touted as future stars and amongst the best midfielders in the world. Roma are eager to keep hold of Zaniolo, who only joined last summer as part of the deal to sell Belgian Radja Nainggolan to Inter. However, Arsenal, City and Milan are all likely to compete with Juve for Zaniolo's signature; even if he does depart the capital.
Ndombele, meanwhile, is one of Manchester City's top targets; with Pep Guardiola interested in the Frenchman to replace ageing Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho.
