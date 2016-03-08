Juventus look to Salah to spearhead Champions League assault next season

18 April at 19:00
Speculation continues to mount around the future of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Following reports from AS yesterday that the striker had fallen out with manager Jurgen Klopp and requested a transfer, his agent Ramy Abass, was forced to come out on twitter to pour cold water on the rumours.
 
   
However according to today's edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are now looking at Salah to help bolster their attacking options, as they plan a fresh assault on the Champions League for next season, after their bitterly disappointing exit at the hands of Ajax. Juventus want to improve their team in every area of the pitch, and have earmarked Salah as the man freshen up their attack.

Whether or not the rumours of his unhappiness are true, if Juventus really are keen to bring the former Roma player back to Italy, it may prove to be a tough proposition to turn down for the Egyptian. Salah has been in fine form again this season with 23 goals in all competitions.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.