Juventus look to secure Chelsea winger for free

Juventus are no strangers to the 'bossman' transfer and tuttosport reports that they could be looking to add another free transfer to their locker room this January through Chelsea winger Willian (via calciomercato.com).Willian now 31, is among the players whose contract expires in June 2020. The Brazilian winger of Chelsea (companion of Douglas Costa at the time of Shakhtar Donetsk) is said to have positive relations with Juventus sport director Paratici, who in his recent trip to London also met the leaders of Abramovic's English club.Tuttoport goes on to report that ,Juve is maintaining its interest for Danish midfielder Eriksen from Tottenham. The Champions League finalist is already in the sights of Real Madrid as an alternative to the French Paul Pogba of Manchester United. The world cup winner always remains in the eyes of Juventus, who would no doubt look to move for Pogba if Madrid were to cool their interest in the Frenchman.Anthony Privetera