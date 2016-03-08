Juventus look to strengthen left back role in the summer, eyes on Chelsea player
26 March at 12:00Juventus are looking to sign a new left back in the upcoming summer transfer window, in order to strengthen the role and add more depth, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri and their sporting director Fabio Paratici have been looking for a suitable left back to join the club in the summer. One name being considered is Chelsea full back Emerson Palmieri. The 25-year-old Italian-Brazilian is contracted to the Blues until 2022 and Juve aren’t prepared to spend more than €30 million for his signature, so his arrival depends on Chelsea’s willingness to negotiate.
Juventus full back Alex Sandro will remain with the club, the report continues, but coach Maurizio Sarri wants another option in the role to provide more tactical depth. There is also a chance that 21-year-old Italian left back Luca Pellegrini could return from his loan spell with Cagliari and fight for a spot in the first team.
Apollo Heyes
