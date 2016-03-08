Juventus look to the future: Felix and Chiesa are targets but Pogba is their dream choice

Agnelli says that Juve will continue with Allegri at the helm. And Allegri says he has decided to stay. While only time will tell if both parties are speaking the complete truth, in the meantime, there is a lot to be reviewed following the disappointing manner of their Champions League elimination to Ajax. Allegri commented after the game that Juve needs “fresh energy and strength.” This quote implies that transfers are inevitable over the summer, both in and out, as Juventus will have to sell in order to buy, and because of this each purchase is important as they have to ensure they recruit the right type of player to move this team forward.

The first targets of Fabio Paratici, are youthful ones, in Joao Felix and Federico Chiesa. The Fiorentina winger has been a long term target of Juventus, and it appears that theirs is the proposition that entices him the most. Joao Felix, the jewel in Benfica’s crown, has refused the club’s latest contract renewal, so as not to increase his buyout any more than the €120m that it is currently set at. Juventus will try and reduce that figure as much as possible, and Jorge Medes is said to be at work, despite the competition from both Manchester clubs and Real Madrid.

But the real dream of Paratici, is the same as ever. Paul Pogba. The Solskjaer effect has seemingly diminished in recent weeks, as his desire to leave Manchester United seems to have grown, but Juventus are not alone in their pursuit of him, and so must leave no stone unturned in their efforts to sign him, especially considering the price of his alternatives, Tanguy Ndombele for example is expected to cost upwards of €60m.

However perhaps the area of the team in most urgent need of renewal is the defence. Their primary target Matthijs de Ligt seems to be getting closer and closer to Barcelona, and Real Madrid appear unwillingly to part ways with World Cup winner Varane, although if Madrid manage to sign Koulibaly, that could open the door to negotiations .They have also been monitoring Samuel Umtiti, Jerome Boateng, Ruben Dias, Toby Alderweireld and Kostas Manolas as potential targets to freshen up the defence, while Cristian Romero seems close to joining as a backup option. They are also looking for a backup to Alex Sandro, especially someone with the potential to eventually replace the Brazilian, and have been monitoring Alex Grimaldo of Benfica. Marcelo seems to have been put on the back burner now, as the club wait to hear what plans Zidane has for him, as well as Isco.

The new season has already begun in the corridors of power at Juventus, and they will be set for a busy summer, in their attempts to achieve “fresh energy and strength.”