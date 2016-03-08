Juventus looks to trigger Manolas' release clause

Italian champions Juventus look Roma to help strengthen their defence.



Juve wants to rejuvenate their defence and put Manolas on the top of the list of defensive reinforcements.



The Greek, who turns twenty-eight years in June, has a 36 million termination clause which favours the Bianconeri's plans. Especially since the player's agent is Mino Ralola, an agent for years close to Agnelli's company.



Juventus are also said to be interested in Rabiot on a free and the young Italian sensation, Zaniolo, from Roma, who would likely cost 40 million.



