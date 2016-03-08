Juventus make decision on future of Italian starlet
15 August at 15:15One played linked with a move away from Juventus this summer has been Italian wonderkid Moise Kean; who was a target of the likes of AS Monaco and Leeds United this summer. Juventus wanted to include a buy-back clause yet Monaco were not prepared to meet this demand, whilst Leeds could not afford Juventus’ price tag.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Moise Kean will remain at Juventus, at least for the time being – as interested clubs failed to present an acceptable offer by Juventus’ deadline.
Kean, 18, who was a part of Italy’s run to the final in the 2018 UEFA U19 European Championships, has also been a target of Borussia Dortmund. Kean joined Juventus from Torino as a 10-year-old youth prospect in 2010 yet has only made three full first team appearances for Juventus in Serie A.
