Juventus make decision on Matuidi as meeting with Raiola awaits
29 December at 16:30Ahead of the January, Juventus are making careful evaluations on each department. By the looks of it, after earning Maurizio Sarri's trust through high-level performances, Blaise Matuidi will remain in Turin. However, it's not all done yet.
A few weeks back, as we can report, the Bianconeri's sporting director Fabio Paratici started talks with Mino Raiola, the 32-year-old's agent, about a possible renewal of the current contract which expires in June 2020.
Juventus already have the option to extend the contract for one more year, but this clause will hardly be activated. The reason? The Bianconeri intend to renew his contract by two years, and not one, which would see the new deal expire in 2022.
The salary figures should remain similar (€3.5m per year), if not identical to the current ones. The bonuses could change, as well as the commission to Raiola. However, it's clear that we are heading towards a renewal.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments