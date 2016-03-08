Juventus make €5m offer for Man United target
11 July at 16:35Juventus are set to make a splash for a young Molde striker… who has quite the following.
His name is Erling Haaland, and he’s wanted by Manchester United. It could be the Red Devils know that the 17-year-old has the EPL in his DNA, seeing as father Alf-Inge played ten seasons there, with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City.
A bit of a bruiser who was once involved in a pretty horrific incident with Manchester United hardman Roy Keane , Haaland played 34 games for his country, Norway.
His son netted twice at the weekend in front of some United chiefs, who had come to watch him.
Yet Il Tempo claim that Juventus are ready to offer €5 million for the youngster.
In fact, the news is that one of Fabio Paratici’s people has flown out to Norway to watch Haaland and discuss the situation.
Juventus don’t seem content with only signing Cristiano Ronaldo!
