Juventus make final decision on Higuain
26 February at 12:45Juventus have made a final decision on Gonzalo Higuain. The Serie A giants don't want to the striker back in Turin regardless from Chelsea's decision on his permanent signing.
El Pipita joined the Blues on loan with option to buy in the January transfer window and Chelsea can stretch his loan for 12 more months for € 18 million or sign him on a permanent deal for € 36 million.
According to Il Corriere di Torino, Chelsea have demanded a discount to sign the Argentinean footballer on a permanent deal. The Premier League giants can still sign the player despite their transfer ban, provided that they close an agreement by the 30th of June.
Juve, however, are not willing to sell Higuain for less than € 36 million and have already told the player that his future is not going to be in Turin even if Chelsea decide not to sign him in the summer.
