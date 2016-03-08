'Juventus make formal offer for Zidane'
11 March at 14:15Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly made an offer to make Zinedine Zidane their next manager from next season onwards.
The Frenchman left Real Madrid at the end of the previous season, days after having won the UEFA Champions League thrice for Real Madrid. Over the last weeks, he has been linked with a move back to Real and with a switch to Juventus.
El Pais though, state that Zidane has been approached by Zidane already, with the bianconeri having offered a new contract till the summer of 2022.
The report also states that he has rejected the chance to go back to Real, but talks with Juve have been postponed till June, when he will talk about when he would want to take training.
It is believed that Zidane was recently in Milan to have dinner at the same restaurant where a lot of Juventus executives also come regularly.
