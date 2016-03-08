Juventus make multi-million euros profit after signing Ronaldo
16 October at 17:35Italian Serie A giants Juventus have recorded multi-million euros profit from the purchase of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, as per Ilbianconero.Com who have cited Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Portugal international joined the Turin-based club in the summer of 2018 for a club-record fee of €113 million from Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The move was a surprising one as the former Manchester United striker announced his intension of leaving the Los Blancos right after winning the third consecutive UEFA Champions League title with a win against Liverpool.
Since then, as per the report, Juventus have made a profit of as much as €58 million, largely because of one million shirt sales.
The report further stated that club’s social media presence has witnessed a 68% growth following CR7 arrival, whereas global fan pool of the club increased from 385 million to 423 million.
Since joining, Ronaldo has represented the Old Lady in 37 league matches where he has scored 24 goals.
