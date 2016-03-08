Juventus make Pogba loan offer: the details

27 October at 10:00

Juventus are interested in signing Paul Pogba, their former midfield star who has been at Manchester United so far this season. The 2018 France World Cup winner is not on very good terms with José Mourinho and according to Tuttosport, he is seeking January exit from the Old Trafford.

The Turin-based paper claims Juventus will make an offer to sign their former midfielder on loan with an option to buy. "The plan of the Old Lady is clear", Tuttosport writes.



Juventus want to sign Pogba on loan with an option to buy above € 70 million. The Old Lady wants to close the deal in the January transfer window but, alternatively she could try to sign the Frenchman at the end of the season using the proceedings from the possible sale of Alex Sando who has been refusing to sign a contract extension with Juventus so far.

Juventus have just crossed Pogba's path as the Old Lady faced Manchester United at the Old Trafford in Champions League, sealing a 1-0 win.

