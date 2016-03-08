Juventus man 'happy' to stay in Turin amid exit rumours
08 June at 11:15Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has given an interview to French newspaper L'Equipe, speaking on several topics including the Bianconeri's Champions League failure and his potential future at the club, after reports linking him with minor interest from French club PSG.
"I still have a year of contract and option for another. I'm happy with Juventus.
"The elimination in the quarter-finals against Ajax was the black spot of the year? Yes. Today we see that we are paying the consequences, since our coach (Massimiliano Allegri) has left the club. We had the means to do better, but we were not able to be there at the right time, but we had reaction shots, like in the quarter final with Atletico, we played the perfect race back and at that moment I really thought that we would have gone to the final. Then, there were also missed important players, like our captain Giorgio Chiellini who was injured."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments