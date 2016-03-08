Juventus-Man Utd 1-2 - Disaster for Juve as United come back
07 November at 23:00Juventus host Manchester United at the Allianz Stadium this evening, with Jose Mourinho eager to take revenge on Juve for the 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Juventus currently top Group H with 9 points from their first three games – scoring six times and still yet to concede. Man Utd sit in 3rd place, with 4 points from their first three – conceding just once and scoring three times.
Juventus go into this match in a good run of form, having won their last three games in all competitions and still yet to lose a competitive match this season. At the weekend, Juventus defeated Cagliari 3-1 – coming back from behind to defeat Empoli the weekend before.
Manchester United are in a turbulent run of form, winning their last two matches but before that winning just two games in eight matches. At the weekend, United came back from 1-0 down to defeat Bournemouth 2-1, with Marcus Rashford scoring an injury time winner on his birthday.
Confirmed line-ups:
Juventus: Szczesny; Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Pjanic, Khedira; Dybala, Ronaldo, Cuadrado
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Sanchez, Martial
