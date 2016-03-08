Juventus manager Allegri cancels his Twitter and Instagram accounts - watch

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has canceled his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram. The manager of the black-and-white was very active on social media where he used to writes comments after Juventus' games. Over the last few weeks, however, he received many critics for the Old Lady's playing style.



It's still unknown, however, what's the real reason why he canceled his social media accounts. Allegri is set to speak to media on Saturday ahead of the Serie A clash against Napoli when he will surely explain his decision to the journalists.



His Twitter account is still there but there are no Tweets anymore while he disappeared on Instagram where his page has totally been canceled.



