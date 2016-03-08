Juventus, Manchester City have reached agreement with Haaland
27 September at 22:45Manchester City have reached a principle of agreement with RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon via Calciomercato.com today.
Haaland, son of former Leeds and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Haaland, has scored 17 goals in 10 games so far this season for the Austrian club. Juventus are also reportedly interested in the teenager.
Haaland scored a hat trick for Salzburg in his Champions League debut against KRC Genk, leading the club to a 6-2 win.
Apollo Heyes
