Juventus, Manchester United increase interest in Salzburg talent Haaland
15 November at 22:15RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland has become one of the most talked about players in Europe at the moment, following his explosive start to the season. Many clubs are interested in acquiring him, including Juventus. However, they will now face increased competition from Premier League side Manchester United, according to a report from The Athletic via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly fallen in love with the performances of the 19-year-old Norwegian striker and sent his most trusted scout to watch him in the club’s last Champions League match against Napoli, where he scored one goal.
Haaland’s performances so far this season have launched him into the world stage. He has scored 26 goals in 18 games for the Austrian side, including seven goals in his first four Champions League games, against sides such as Napoli and Liverpool. He has also scored five hat-tricks already this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments