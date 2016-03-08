Juventus, Manchester United to have meeting with Raiola about Pogba contract renewal
05 September at 22:00Despite attempts by Real Madrid and Juventus this summer, World Cup winner Paul Pogba remained at Manchester United. Now it seems that the Bianconeri’s plans to acquire the Frenchman in the January transfer window may collapse before they can even develop further. According to French paper L’Equipe via Calciomercato.com, the English club are now planning a meeting with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, to discuss the possibility of renewing his contract, currently due to expire in 2021.
Apollo Heyes
