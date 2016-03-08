Juventus, Mandzukic could miss three weeks
22 October at 18:15Bad news for Juventus ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester United tomorrow evening. Massimiliano Allegri named his squad earlier and Mario Mandzukic was notably absent from the list of names. It has now been confirmed that Mandzukic’s injury will see him miss 15-20 days maximum, with a 7-day recovery time in the best cases.
Juventus will continue to monitor and reassess the injury, making sure that Mandzukic is available to Allegri once again as soon as possible.
