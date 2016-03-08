Juventus, Mandzukic keen to leave in January
05 September at 23:45Mario Mandzukic has not taken his exclusion from the Champions League player list well and is already looking for a new team for the January transfer window. According to the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, there is interest from China in the 33-year-old World Cup finalist. It will be a disappointing end to the Croatian striker’s career with the Bianconeri, having signed for the side in 2015 and being a key contributor in both Europe and in the league.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments