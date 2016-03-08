Juventus, Mandzukic: 'Many beautiful moments, I don't only help with goals'

"I've already had many games and beautiful moments during these four years. Our goals are known, trying to win as many trophies as possible, this is the club's DNA and for that, I'm happy to be a part of Juventus," he began.

The Croatian was previously linked with a summer move, as his Juve adventure seemed to be over. However, having signed the renewal, he most likely won't leave this summer.

"I'm not only trying to score, but also to help my team in every situation. The most important thing is to win, then there are many ways to help the team and I'm pleased that people appreciate it. Fans? We have a great relationship and I hope it continues like this," he concluded.