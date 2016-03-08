Juventus, Mandzukic potential future in Qatar

01 September at 14:15
Mario Mandzukic is still waiting to find out his future at Juventus. The 33-year-old Croatian forward has had a summer full of speculation and rumour surrounding his possible transfer away from the domestic giants, especially since the arrival of coach Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea. The World Cup finalist is now forced to wait a little further. According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Mandzukic will still wait two more days for a possible inclusion in the Champions League list and if not included, the player will begin evaluating offers from leagues whose transfer windows are still open, namely Qatar.
 
Mandzukic has been with the Bianconeri since 2015 and in April of this year signed a contract extension with the club until 2021, but so far has failed to appear in Juventus’ first two league games against Parma and Napoli. If Maurizio Sarri is not convinced by the Croatian he will be forced to move abroad, considering the qualities he still possesses.

Apollo Heyes

Comments

