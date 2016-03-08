Juventus, Mandzukic's agent to fly to Qatar tomorrow
16 September at 12:15Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is close to a January move to Qatar, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
Tomorrow the Croatian forward’s agent will fly to Qatar to work on the details on the players move, with Qatari side Al-Gharafa offering him €6m.
The alternative to the move would be a January move to the Premier League, with multiple English clubs being linked to the 33-year-old striker. Mandzukic’s thoughts about joining MLS side Los Angeles have led the striker to prefer a move to England or Qatar.
The former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid striker joined the Bianconeri in 2015 and quickly became a key part of Juventus’ attack, scoring 44 goals and providing 24 assists in 162 games for the Bianconeri.
Mandzukic was linked to English side Manchester United in the summer but the move fell through and the Croatian international was hoping to convince coach Maurizio Sarri of his abilities, but the Italian wasn’t convinced enough to include Mandzukic on Juventus’ Champions League player list.
Apollo Heyes
