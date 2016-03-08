Juventus: Mandzukic shares social media message after contract extension

04 April at 15:20
Mario Mandzukic has signed a new contract with Juventus. The Croat shared a social media message on Instagram shortly after the official announcement: "I am very happy to announce that I have signed a new contract with Juventus until 2021  It is a big honour to play for this amazing club that really cares about its players and fight with my great teammates for our brilliant supporters! I am grateful to the club management led by chairman Andrea Agnelli and the coaching staff led by Massimiliano Allegri for their respect and trust which set up this agreement. As always, I'll reward that faith by giving my maximum effort every time I step on the pitch in our famous bianconeri jersey. Forza Juve!"

 

