Juventus, Marchisio says goodbye: 'Thank you to my dreams'

Ho promesso al bambino che sognava di diventare calciatore, che avrei giocato fino a quando avessi provato meraviglia entrando in campo. Ma il cuore mi ha detto che stavo venendo meno alla promessa. Mi fermo, ma sento di dover dire grazie sogno, mi hai dato forza e felicità! pic.twitter.com/W3U0MIXtal — Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) October 3, 2019

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has announced today his decision to retire from football. The player, who spent 25 years with Juventus, decided to retire following a season with Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.The 33-year-old Italian posted a video on Twitter with the caption: "I promised the child who dreamed of becoming a footballer, that I would play until I felt wonder when I entered the field. But my heart told me I was breaking my promise. I stop, but I feel like I have to say thank you dream, you gave me strength and happiness!”The 55 capped Italian international played for the Bianconeri for 12 seasons between 2005 to 2018, including the season Juventus played in Serie B following their demotion due to the Calciopoli scandal.Apollo Heyes