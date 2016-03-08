Juventus, Marchisio: 'Serie A is more interesting, Juve are not in trouble'
04 December at 17:45Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio discussed his former club and their season so far to gathered reporters at the Fortunato Prize ceremony today, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"Serie A is more interesting. Juve are not in trouble, they always have to say the same thing, even when they win 10 games in a row, but the Bianconeri are used to it. It's certainly better for us to see a more tightened Serie A.”
The 33-year-old Italian midfielder announced his retirement from football in October of this year due to a series of knee injuries. He spent 13 years with the Turin based club, where he was a youth product.
The Bianconeri are currently second in the league table after 14 games, only one point behind rivals Inter. The club haven’t lost a game so far this season but the dropped points due to draws have seem them give up the top spot in the league table.
Apollo Heyes
